18-year-old falls off Mumbai local train after hitting pole, lands in hospital

Danish Hussain Khan lost his balance and fell on tracks after being hit by a signal pole alongside the slow line between Kalwa and Thane stations at around 9.30 am

The incident involves Danish Zakir Hussain Khan (18), who works as a labourer, a resident of Kalwa slum

A video of a man falling off from the train was identified late night by the police as that of a 18-year-old boy from Kalwa. He was hanging out of the motor coach along with three others and fell off after his hand hit a signal pole.

Never do this. Hanging out like this is very, very dangerous. #Mumbai suburban railway. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/XbK89jHdhM — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 23, 2022

The incident involves Danish Zakir Hussain Khan (18), who works as a labourer, a resident of Kalwa slum.

Also read: Mumbai: Woman falls off train while trying to stop mobile phone thief; injured.

"Within 15 minutes, a local unidentified resident and the victim's cousin shifted him in an auto to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa.

Danish has been hit on legs and hand and has given a statement to the police that he slipped after he was suddenly hit by a signal pole due to which he lost his grip and fell to the ground.

According to the GRP, about 20 minutes after the incident, a relative of Khan and some others rushed him to nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in an auto-rickshaw.

The Thane railway police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.