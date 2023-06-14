The Mumbai-bound tanker crashed into a divider causing a massive fire on the flyover; chemical spill engulfs a scooter passing below; traffic on the road disrupted for hours

A chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Pic/Sanskruti Yevale

Listen to this article 2 minors among 4 dead in Mumbai-Pune Expressway chemical tanker blaze x 00:00

In a horrific incident, a chemical tanker crashed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday, claiming the lives of four individuals, including two minors. The tanker collided with the divider on the Mumbai lane of the flyover, causing a fire that spread beneath the flyover and engulfed a scooter passing below. The accident resulted in a one-hour traffic holdup towards Pune and a five-hour hold-up towards Mumbai.

The highway police said a tanker bound for Mumbai crashed into the divider around 11.40 am and caught fire. The intensity of the fire caused chemicals to drop from the flyover and drip below, where a scooter passing underneath was consumed by the flames. A woman and two children were travelling on the scooter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident prompted highway officials to divert traffic from the Khalapur and Urse tolls to the Khandala exit for Pune, while vehicles heading towards Mumbai were diverted from the Lonavala exit on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. The Pune lane was reopened around 12.45 pm, while the Mumbai lane was restored around 5 pm.

Tanaji Chilkhale, SP Highway (Pune), stated, “The incident occurred at 11.40 am, and highway police and IRB officials rushed to the scene at 11.50 am. Two injured individuals were taken to the hospital, and three more injured individuals were later discovered below the flyover.”

The deceased victims have been identified as Ritesh Koshire, aged 17, Kushal Ware, aged 9, and his mother Savita Vare, aged 35. The police face the challenging task of identifying the body of the driver, which was severely charred in the fire. Moreover, the identification process for two other injured individuals from the tanker remains ongoing. Efforts are being made to locate the owner of the tanker, as their involvement may aid in establishing the identities of the driver and the other injured individuals involved in this incident.