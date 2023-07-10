2006 Mumbai train bombings: Here's how leaders of the time reacted to the tragedy

In the wake of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, leaders from various spheres voiced their condemnation of the heinous acts of terrorism

Rescuers searching the mangled remains of the first class compartment of the Virar bound Western Railway local (Pic/Nimesh Dave)

The 2006 Mumbai train bombings left an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of India and the world. As the nation grappled with the devastating aftermath of the coordinated attacks, voices of condemnation, resilience, and determination emerged from key leaders. Their statements echoed the sentiment of a nation united against terrorism, vowing to stand strong and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Manmohan Singh - Unyielding Resolve:

Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, expressed the unwavering determination of the Indian people, stating, "The people of India will give a fitting reply to this inhuman act of terror. We will not be cowed down by these attacks." With resolute words, Singh embodied the spirit of defiance, emphasizing that terrorism would not break the spirit of a resilient nation.

Sonia Gandhi - Attack on the Soul of India:

Sonia Gandhi, the former President of the Indian National Congress, aptly captured the profound impact of the bombings, declaring, "It's an attack on the soul of India. We shall fight and defeat the scourge of terrorism." Her powerful words resonated with the anguish felt by millions, emphasizing that terrorism struck at the very core of the nation's values and unity.

Vilasrao Deshmukh - Condemnation and Swift Action:

Vilasrao Deshmukh, the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, strongly condemned the cowardly act, asserting, "It's a cowardly act. We will take the strictest action against those responsible for this blast." His statement represented the firm resolve of the state government to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly and without compromise.

Ratan Tata - A Stark Reminder:

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Group, whose hotels were targeted in the subsequent 2008 Mumbai attacks, issued a poignant statement that reflected the continued threat of terrorism. He remarked, "These attacks are a stark reminder that the threat of terrorism is ever-present and calls for heightened vigilance by the authorities." Tata's words underscored the need for perpetual vigilance and a collective effort to combat the scourge of terrorism.

Pervez Musharraf - Condemnation and Regional Cooperation:

Former President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, condemned the bombings and stressed the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and India in eradicating terrorism. He stated, "We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Pakistan and India should cooperate to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the region."

K. P. Raghuvanshi - Pledge for Justice:

K. P. Raghuvanshi, the former Commissioner of Mumbai Police, vowed to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice. He affirmed, "We are committed to bringing the perpetrators of these attacks to justice. We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation." Raghuvanshi's statement showcased the relentless dedication of law enforcement agencies to unravel the truth and hold the culprits accountable.

In the wake of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, leaders from various spheres voiced their condemnation of the heinous acts of terrorism and displayed an unwavering commitment to justice and resilience. Their statements served as a testament to the collective will of the Indian people and the determination to confront and overcome the threat of terrorism. These voices reverberated across the nation, inspiring unity and fortitude in the face of tragedy while reinforcing the imperative of international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism.