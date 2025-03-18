A large giant wheel with passenger cabins as well as other amusement rides were arranged for the Holi Sammelan gathering at the playground. Following the youth’s death, the crowd that had gathered for the event ransacked the entire setup

The victim, Harish Sain.

A 22-year-old student, Harish Sain, died of electrocution inside a playground at Vasant Nagari, Vasai (East), where a Holi Sammelan mela was organised on Monday.

A large giant wheel with passenger cabins, as well as other amusement rides were arranged for the Holi Sammelan gathering at the playground. Following the youth’s death, the crowd that had gathered for the event vandalised the entire setup.

Speaking to mid-day, Sain’s cousin, Kailash Gehlot, said, “I dont know what went wrong but he died of electrocution. He was a student of a college in Kandivli.”

A large team of police officers had cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, the locals have accused Municipal Commissioner Anil Pawar of granting permission to third parties throughout the year despite opposition from them.

The municipal commissioner was not available for a comment.

“There is complete chaos at the playground where almost every day there is a large gathering. We have written multiple letters to municipal corporation and the local MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) requesting them not to give permission for any activity other than sports, but none of them listened to our requests,” said Joseph Varghese, secretary, Federation for Vasant Nagri Residents, a body of 3,200 flats in Vasai (East).

“This Vasant Nagri playground is always allowed to some third party by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) for some commercial activities along with melas and other noisy activities which disturb students as well as senior citizens,” added Varghese, who recently wrote a letter to VVCMC commissioner as well as both the MLAs of Nalasopara and Vasai on March 3. “But none of them listened to our requests,” he added.

“The local civic official had refused the permission for this large event [on Monday], but the organiser secured permission from the head office of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation to organise it. Is the municipal commissioner sleeping?” questioned Varghese.

“This is a playground but the municipal commissioner has deprived people’s right to healthy physical activities. The municipal commissioner must be held accountable for this negligence which led to the fatal accident,” said Varghese.