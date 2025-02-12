Suspect Nalasopara duo made suicide pact due to brother being under financial stress; sources at Achole police station told mid-day that the 40-year-old male, working with a foreign company, was under huge financial stress

The police discovered the decomposed bodies after locals complained of a stench in the area. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat x 00:00

The Achole police have recovered two highly decomposed bodies of siblings who had been residing in a flat in Nalasopara East. The police suspect they made a suicide pact as “some poisonous” substance has been recovered from the room they were in, which was locked from inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources at Achole police station told mid-day that the 40-year-old male, working with a foreign company, was under huge financial stress. The cops were informed about the bodies after local residents complained of a stench in the vicinity. “One of their brothers lives in the same vicinity, but they were not on talking terms,” said an officer from to Achole police station.

A senior officer from Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said, “After recovering the bodies, we contacted their brother, who told us that around a week ago, his deceased brother desperately needed financial help to repay a loan.” “He had sent this message to many people including his office colleagues. His 45-year-old sister had been staying with him and both were unmarried. Prima facie we have learnt that both consumed some poisonous substance. Forensic teams have collected crucial samples.”

Another officer added that the deceased man had also made calls to people seeking financial help. “We have details of calls, texts and other crucial pieces of evidence which indicate that both of them died by suicide. Above all, the room, where the bodies were recovered, was locked from the inside,” said the officer. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination at a hospital in Nalasopara and later handed over to relatives for the final rites.