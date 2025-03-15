As most of the labourers had gone to their hometowns for the Holi celebrations, no casualties have been reported in the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The affected labourers are residents of villages in Palghar district. Pic/Hanif Patel

Fire breaks out in shanties housing labourers in Vasai, no injuries reported

A massive fire broke out in the shanties behind Dattani Mall, IT Park, in Vasai (West) near Mumbai on Saturday. There are a total 60 shanties of daily wage earners, of which 25 huts have been completely gutted in the fire.

As most of the labourers had gone to their hometowns for the Holi celebrations, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The incident occurred around late Saturday evening, and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade successfully brought the blaze under control.

The affected labourers are residents of villages in Palghar district and have suffered major losses owing to the fire.

There is now a growing demand for the administration to provide compensation to the labourers who have been displaced due to the blaze.