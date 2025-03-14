29 injured during Holi celebrations across Mumbai

Seven individuals were admitted to the KEM Hospital in Parel, all of whom had minor injuries and were treated in the casualty ward

At least 29 people injured during Holi celebrations sought medical treatment at different civic hospitals across the city, with four individuals sustaining serious injuries, officials aware of the matter said.

Ten injured were admitted to the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion. Out of 10, two were admitted with serious injuries, said hospital dean Dr Mohan Joshi.

According to their medical reports, one of the two individuals suffered a bone fracture, while the other required surgery.

Two were undergoing treatment at the civic-run B L Nair hospital in Mumbai Central. Their condition is said to be stable.

Seven individuals were admitted to the KEM Hospital in Parel, all of whom had minor injuries and were treated in the casualty ward. Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle also reported 10 cases, where patients received medical care without requiring admission.