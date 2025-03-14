Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Holi 2025 celebrations in Mumbai Four hospitalised several treated for injuries

Holi 2025 celebrations in Mumbai: Four hospitalised, several treated for injuries

Updated on: 14 March,2025 07:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Out of the four admitted patients, two were admitted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion and two to B.L. Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central

Holi 2025 celebrations in Mumbai: Four hospitalised, several treated for injuries

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article
Holi 2025 celebrations in Mumbai: Four hospitalised, several treated for injuries
x
00:00

Holi, the festival of colours, turned unfortunate for some revellers who sustained injuries and had to be rushed to civic-run hospitals in the city. In total, four patients required admission, while several others were treated in the OPD and later discharged.


Out of the four admitted patients, two were admitted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion and two to B.L. Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. At Sion Hospital, one patient was admitted to the orthopaedic department, while another was admitted to the surgery department with injuries. The remaining two patients were admitted to Nair Hospital. Additionally, seven patients received treatment in the OPD at KEM Hospital, while ten patients were treated in the OPD at Cooper Hospital.


Holi was celebrated with pomp and splendour around India on Friday, with people soaking in the festivities by smearing 'gulaal' on each other and exchanging greetings and sweets. Homes and streets wore a colourful look as the revellers splashed colours and feasted on traditional delicacies.


Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

holi Holi celebrations Holi 2025 mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK