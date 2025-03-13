Mumbai Metro line will be operational from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm instead of its usual timings

It will be operational from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on 14th March.

The Aqua Line of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 will have restricted operating hours on Holi 2025 on Friday, March 14, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Mumbai Metro line will be operational from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm instead of its usual timings, it said.

"It will be operational from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on 14th March. We appeal commuters to plan your travels and Holi plans with Mumbai Metro Line 3 accordingly," an official said.

The line, which operates between BKC and Aarey Colony, usually runs from 6:30 am to 10:30 am daily, with Sundays starting at 8:30 am. The line connects BKC to Aarey Colony, with 10 stations (9 underground), it said.