30-year-old man drowns off Mumbai's Juhu beach

A 30-year-old youth -- identified as Ravindra Chandrakant Pangare -- died as he drowned off Mumbai Juhu beach at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

Though the youth was rescued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Lifeguard and was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, but the youth had already died. The doctors declared it a case of 'brought dead'.

Earlier in November 2022, two children died after drowning and three others were rescued by locals in Worli. An 8-year-old Kartik Choudhary and a 12-year-old Savita Pal, were declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors after they were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In another similar incident in Andhra Pradesh in February 2023, xix men drowned in a pond in Toderu village in Nellore district. The six were part of a 10-member group that entered the pond on Sunday, police said, adding four of them managed to escape to safety.

These frequent incidents of drowning have now become a major concern across the country.