Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 32 year old Navi Mumbai resident killed in road accident

32-year-old Navi Mumbai resident killed in road accident

Updated on: 01 June,2023 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, they have arrested the trailer driver

32-year-old Navi Mumbai resident killed in road accident

On Wednesday night, Suraj was travelling on his bike from Dadar to Navi Mumbai (Pic/Anurag Ahire)

Listen to this article
32-year-old Navi Mumbai resident killed in road accident
x
00:00

A 32-year-old man got crushed under a speeding trailer near Suman Nagar in Chembur on Wednesday night.


The deceased person is identified as Suraj Patil, the son of a retired policeman and a resident of Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai.


According to the police, they have arrested the trailer driver. 


The incident occurred around 9.45 pm on Wednesday night when Suraj was returning home from Dadar's vegetable market.

According to the police, He daily works in the shop from 10 to 6 pm at Dadar's vegetable market and returns back home on his bike.

On Wednesday night, Suraj was travelling on his bike. When he crossed Suman Nagar junction and reached Eastern Express Highway, a speeding trailer came from behind and dashed him. 

"The impact was so much that, Suraj came under the vehicle, and his body got severed as he came under the wheels," said a police official from Nehru Nagar police station.

"Suraj was rushed to Sion Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival" added the cop.

The driver of the trailer (RJ-01-GB-5698) was nabbed by passersby and handed over to Nehru Nagar cops.

The driver is identified as Mohammed Asgar Umar Khan (36), a resident of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He has been arrested by Nehru Nagar police and has been booked under IPC section 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and section 184 (dangerous driving) of Motor Vehicle Act. 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news chembur dadar maharashtra navi mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK