The official drowned at Harihareshwar beach in Raigad district on Sunday morning. Representational Pic/File

A 37-year-old employee of the district administration in Thane drowned during a picnic at a beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The deceased was identified as Pallavi Sarode, who served as an assistant revenue officer and personal assistant to collector Ashok Shingare, said the official.

The official said that Sarode drowned at Harihareshwar beach in Raigad district on Sunday morning, the official said, as per the PTI.

As per a statement issued by the administration, Sarode had travelled to Harihareshwar with her office colleagues for a picnic. She was swept away by strong waves and drowned.

Three boys drown in Vatrak river in Gujarat's Aravalli district

Three boys drowned while bathing in the Vatrak river in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Saturday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred near Malpur town in Aravalli district, an official said on Saturday.

According to the PTI, all two out of the three boys were aged fourteen-year-old and one of them was 12-year-old.

They were identified as Sultan Imtiaz Diwan and Sahbaz Siraj Pathan, and Ronak Samjubhai Fakir (12), an official said, as per the PTI.

The incident took place when they went to bathe in Vatrak river which is a tributary of Sabarmati river. They drowned in the water body, said the official from the Aravalli police station, the news agency reported.

As the boys started sinking, local swimmers rushed to help them and but them out of the water, while people alerted the police, he said, adding that despite efforts from the locals, the boys could not be saved.

The bodies of all the three boy were subsequently retrieved by the civic authorities and they were sent to the Malpur Community Health Centre for post-mortem, the official said.

In an another incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh and his body was recovered after a 30-hour-long search operation, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the Yamuna River bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior road, under the jurisdiction of the Badpura police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Ganesh Shankar Dwivedi said, reported the PTI.

Krishna (14), son of Dinesh Kumar and a resident of Rajput Colony, had gone to the river with his friend Vivek to bathe. While swimming, Krishna was swept away by the strong current, police said.

(with PTI inputs)