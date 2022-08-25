Breaking News
377 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally up at 2,285

Updated on: 25 August,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Thane
With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 2,285 active COVID-19 cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


As many as 377 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,39,777, a health official said on Thursday.


With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 2,285 active COVID-19 cases, as against 2,131 the previous day, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939. The recovery count has reached 7,25,928, he added. 

