377 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally up at 2,285

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 2,285 active COVID-19 cases

As many as 377 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,39,777, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 2,285 active COVID-19 cases, as against 2,131 the previous day, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939. The recovery count has reached 7,25,928, he added.

