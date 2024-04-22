40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick

She also noted that students could only visit the on-campus health centre the next day as it closes by 4 pm

The new girl’s hostel building

In the last couple of days, a little over 40 students at Mumbai University’s new girl’s hostel have fallen sick. Some started vomiting, while others had diarrhoea. The cause of the incident remains unclear. The girls started having issues late Thursday evening. Some students have speculated that the drinking water facility at the hostel was contaminated. However, Professor Madhura Kulkarni, the hostel’s warden, said, “We are getting the water tested, and we are awaiting the report. However, there are no signs of contamination because we maintain it well.”



Some students had to be taken to medical facilities outside as the on-campus health centre was shut

The warden, along with some students, suggested that the cause could have been the summer heat. “Exams are going on right now, and for many, they take place in the afternoon hours, making it very likely that these issues could be heat-related,” she said. Master of Arts (theatre) student Goral Pohane mentioned that on the day of the incident, there was a short power cut at the hostel. “Most of the students have recovered, but some are still unwell,” she said. She also noted that students could only visit the on-campus health centre the next day as it closes by 4 pm.

“The warden has been very helpful… she had to take a couple of students to medical facilities outside the campus. Several students also self-medicated and managed mild symptoms on their own,” she said. Like Kulkarni, Pohane also believes that the situation was due to the summer heat. “There were many who were not affected by it,” she said, adding that the total strength of the hostel is about 140 and some students have also gone back home.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena (UBT) has brought the issue to the management’s attention. “We suspect water contamination and we are awaiting the report. Our demand after this is round-the-clock medical services for students. Some doctors need to be stationed at the health post round-the-clock,” said Pradeep Sawant, a Yuva Sena member.

