Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued
Mumbai: Fee hike in schools draws parents’ ire
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
‘We got blackmailed, but partied. Today’s queer are more scared’
India's daily Covid cases surpass 13,000-mark for first time in 3 months
IAF releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 43 year old man clears Maharashtra Class 10 board exams but son fails

43-year-old man clears Maharashtra Class 10 board exams, but son fails

Updated on: 19 June,2022 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The results of the annual Class 10 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were declared on Friday

43-year-old man clears Maharashtra Class 10 board exams, but son fails

Representative Image


In an unusual instance, a 43-year-old man from Pune and his son both appeared for the Class 10 Maharashtra board examinations this year, but the results the family amused as the father cleared the exam, while the son failed.

The results of the annual Class 10 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were declared on Friday.




Bhaskar Waghmare, who had to give up studies after Class 7 and take up a job to sustain his family, was keen to resume studies. After a gap of 30 years, he appeared for the exams this year along with his son.


Show full article

mumbai university central board of secondary education mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK