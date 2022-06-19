43-year-old man clears Maharashtra Class 10 board exams, but son fails

The results of the annual Class 10 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were declared on Friday

In an unusual instance, a 43-year-old man from Pune and his son both appeared for the Class 10 Maharashtra board examinations this year, but the results the family amused as the father cleared the exam, while the son failed.

Bhaskar Waghmare, who had to give up studies after Class 7 and take up a job to sustain his family, was keen to resume studies. After a gap of 30 years, he appeared for the exams this year along with his son.

