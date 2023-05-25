Out of these buildings, 61 buildings fall in C-1 category which is - most dangerous, unfit for occupation and require immediate demolition), and 114 are in C-2A category - need to be vacated and structural repairs required)

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article 524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, says NMMC x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared at least 524 buildings as dangerous after a detailed survey was conducted by the authority.

Out of these buildings, 61 buildings fall in C-1 category which is - most dangerous, unfit for occupation and require immediate demolition), and 114 are in C-2A category - need to be vacated and structural repairs required).

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 300 buildings are categorised in C-2B - need repairs without vacating and 49 in C-3 (need minor repairs), stated the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar in a press release.

According to the officials, the power and water supply to buildings classified as C-1 will be immediately disconnected.

"These buildings need to be razed immediately," the NMMC official said.

Also read: Thane: Massive drive against dangerous buildings launched in Ulhasnagar

"The owners and occupants of the dangerous buildings have been asked to vacate the premises to avert any accident and loss of life," the press statement mentioned.

"The occupants of buildings in categories other than C-1 need to carry out the repairs and reoccupy after the civic body certifies them as fit for occupation," it added.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a massive drive has been started by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) to evict people from dangerous structures.

Many locals staying in the dangerous structure in Ulhasnagar have been forced to run from pillar to post to find alternative accommodation. A lot of locals continue to stay in the highly dilapidated structures as they are unable to afford accommodation elsewhere in the city. UMC officials.

Every year the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) releases a list of buildings categorised as highly dangerous to live in, dangerous but need repairs after the eviction of residents, and dangerous but need repairs that can be done without eviction.

According to this year's data, the UMC has stated that eight buildings must be demolished urgently while 50 need to be evicted for repairs. The data further revealed, at least 250 families stay in the 50 buildings.