Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai says NMMC

524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, says NMMC

Updated on: 25 May,2023 11:29 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Out of these buildings, 61 buildings fall in C-1 category which is - most dangerous, unfit for occupation and require immediate demolition), and 114 are in C-2A category - need to be vacated and structural repairs required)

524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, says NMMC

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, says NMMC
x
00:00

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared at least 524 buildings as dangerous after a detailed survey was conducted by the authority.


Out of these buildings, 61 buildings fall in C-1 category which is - most dangerous, unfit for occupation and require immediate demolition), and 114 are in C-2A category - need to be vacated and structural repairs required).


Another 300 buildings are categorised in C-2B - need repairs without vacating and 49 in C-3 (need minor repairs), stated the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar in a press release.


According to the officials, the power and water supply to buildings classified as C-1 will be immediately disconnected.

"These buildings need to be razed immediately," the NMMC official said.

Also read: Thane: Massive drive against dangerous buildings launched in Ulhasnagar

"The owners and occupants of the dangerous buildings have been asked to vacate the premises to avert any accident and loss of life," the press statement mentioned.

"The occupants of buildings in categories other than C-1 need to carry out the repairs and reoccupy after the civic body certifies them as fit for occupation," it added.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a massive drive has been started by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) to evict people from dangerous structures.

Many locals staying in the dangerous structure in Ulhasnagar have been forced to run from pillar to post to find alternative accommodation. A lot of locals continue to stay in the highly dilapidated structures as they are unable to afford accommodation elsewhere in the city. UMC officials.

Every year the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) releases a list of buildings categorised as highly dangerous to live in, dangerous but need repairs after the eviction of residents, and dangerous but need repairs that can be done without eviction.

According to this year's data, the UMC has stated that eight buildings must be demolished urgently while 50 need to be evicted for repairs. The data further revealed, at least 250 families stay in the 50 buildings.

navi mumbai mumbai news mumbai thane ulhasnagar maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK