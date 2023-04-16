7-8 attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan event in Navi Mumbai die; case of sunstroke: CM Shinde

Speaking to reporters on Sunday night, Shinde termed the deaths as "very unfortunate"

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

At least 7-8 people died at hospitals hours after they were exposed to sunlight at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday night, Shinde termed the deaths as "very unfortunate".

"As per the briefing received from doctors, 7-8 people have died today, while some 24 are being treated. This is a case of sunstroke.

"Some 50 people were admitted to a Navi Mumbai-based hospital of which 24 are still admitted while the rest have been discharged after primary treatment," he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah was present at the event to confer the award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at an open ground in Kharghar near Mumbai city earlier in the day.

The nearest weather station to the spot of the event recorded the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

Shinde said the kin of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

"Medical treatment of the people under treatment due to sunstroke will be free. The state will pay from its coffers for their treatment," he said.

Lakhs of people had come for the event.

