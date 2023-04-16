Breaking News
8 attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan event in Navi Mumbai die; several injured

Updated on: 16 April,2023 10:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Huge crowds reached Khargar to attend the Maharashtra Bhushan Award function. Pic/PTI


Tragedy struck the much hyped Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 event in Kharghar area of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, with eight people confirmed dead and over 50 hospitalised due to heat stroke and stampede.


On Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited MGM hospital in Kamote and met the patients under treatment for dehydration and heat stroke. The Kharghar police station under whose jurisdiction the venue for the event - International Corporate Park open ground, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai falls have confirmed death of 8 people and over 50  injured.



However unconfirmed reports reveal that the injrued and death numbers will climb further, as some of the injured are in critical condition.


Mangal Kamble, the founder president of Swach Kharghar Foundation said, "It is unfortnaute that people were sitting under the sun since morning and by noon the temperature had almost shot over 39 degrees Celsius. Soon after the event got over, panicked crowd went out of control, as they were rushing to the exit which lead to a stampede."

Another eyewitness said, "The entry to the venue was sealed with metal door frames in large numbers and this led to a narrow row for people to enter. Though water arrangements were made at ground but many could not get it."

The state government had organised Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 to honor social activist Dr. Dattatreya Narayan alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari for his contribution towards various social works he had been doing for decades.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest at the event, apart from him, the state CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and many state ministers, bureaucrats and public from all over state in lakhs had arrived at International Corporate Park ground where the event took place.

The event which was scheduled to start at 10.30 am, started few minutes late and people were made to occupy seats since early morning before 8 am.

Eyewitnesses say, as many people from different parts of Raigadh and Konkan, especially Rev Danda where Dr Dharmadhikari belongs to, had come to venue since Saturday evening.

In the matter, the Kharghar police have registered a case of accidental death under section 174 of the CRPC.



