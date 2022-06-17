8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study

Depression, anxiety and adjustment disorders, delirium were the most common illnesses, found a study by SevenHills Hospital

Citizens at the SevenHills Hospital. The hospital conducted a study to find the prevalence of mental illness among all COVID patients admitted there from May to December 2020. File pic

Over 8 per cent of Covid patients were found suffering from mental illnesses, as per a study conducted by SevenHills Hospital. Depression, anxiety and adjustment disorder and delirium were the most common issues, as per the study recently published in D Y Patil Journal of Health Sciences.

As Covid and the lockdown took a toll on both physical and mental health, the civic-run hospital studied prevalence of mental illnesses among the patients admitted there from May to December 2020. Of the total 17,676 Covid patients admitted in the hospital during the period, 1,452 of 8.2 per cent were diagnosed with mental illnesses. Further, 1,233 of them were diagnosed with mental illness for the first time. Of all those who were found having mental illnesses, 959 were men and 493 were women.

Dr Smita Chavan, deputy dean of the hospital and part of the study, said, “One of the common psychological disturbances reported was depression with 20.19 per cent suffering from this. Deprivation in basic needs, financial crisis, uncertainty of the situation, having to stay away from home, lack of emotional support, and ageing put many individuals at risk of developing the core depressive cognition of hopelessness and helplessness. Most of them were feeling guilty after contracting the disease. Cancellation of functions, vacations, and business plans also added to the misery. Emotional exhaustion, fatigue, worries about the future and family, restlessness, loss of interest, irritability, and disturbed sleep are common symptoms being reported.”

