Updated on: 16 June,2022 08:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day, when there were 2,293 infections

Mumbai sees 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Mumbai reported 2,366 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, as per the data provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day, when there were 2,293 infections.

The overall infection tally now has reached to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578. On Sunday and Tuesday also Mumbai had reported two deaths each.




Currently, Mumbai's positivity rate is 15.11 per cent, while the number of beds occupied in the hospitals has crossed the 100-mark.


