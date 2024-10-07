Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 12.69-km-long phase-1 (BKC to Aarey stretch) of Mumbai Metro Line 3 on October 5

Commuters at Marol station on the aqua line on Monday evening.

Phase-1 of Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor, the aqua line, stretching from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, became operational for the public on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported.

On the first day of operations, aqua line recorded a footfall of 8,532 commuters till 6 pm, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the 33.5-km-long Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey JVLR project, stated.

According to PTI, in the morning, a large number of commuters travelled by Mumbai Metro Line-3 amid cheers, as the service commenced at 11 am.

Many were excited about the first-day travel and reached the stations even before the Metro operation commenced to buy tickets. They expressed hope that the new service would bring some relief to their commuting challenges.

Some people also complained that the safety door faced glitches and the entry-exit points were being closed at a few stations. Others demanded an integrated app for all Metro services in the city, PTI reported.

Phase-1 of Mumbai Metro Line-3 was inaugurated on October 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 12.69-km-long stretch operated between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Aarey.



PM Modi travelled between BKC and Santacruz on Mumbai Metro Line-3. During the journey, he interacted with students, beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and labourers involved in constructing the underground line.



MMRC notified that the regular operation of Mumbai Metro Line-3 will commence from Tuesday.

As per the notification, services will be operated from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm between Monday and Saturday, and from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays.

The minimum fare for a ride on the aqua line is Rs 10 and the maximum Rs 50, MMRC said. Passengers can book tickets using NCMC (National Common Mobility Card), Mumbai Metro-3 mobile app, and ticket vending machines, among other means.



The corridor between BKC and Aarey road has 10 Metro stations: BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz metro, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony JVLR. Of these, only the Aarey JVLR station is at a grade while all the others are underground.

The aqua line is the fourth Metro corridor of Mumbai. The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line-1, Andheri West-Dahisar Line-2A and Andheri East-Dahisar Line-7 are already operational in the city.

(With PTI inputs)