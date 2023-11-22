Virar's Chikhal Dongri residents say: A chowkie will curb the Khap

Still reeling from fear, Virar village urges police to set up local post to deter illegal panchayat from terrorising families

A street wears a deserted look in Chikhal Dongri village. Pic/Hanif Patel

The residents of Chikhal Dongri village in Virar—where brutal judgments by the caste panchayat continue to harass people, forcing them to cough up exorbitant sums of money—have been demanding a police chowkie in their area. Residents said that the nearest police station is in Arnala, around 12 km from their village and the nearest police chowkie is at Narangi “which is not less than 4 km from here”.

The villagers also demanded regular police patrol. Most of the residents of the village are semi-literate or school dropouts. Their main profession was to extract sand from the sea, but in the last decade, youngsters as well as middle-aged men started to ply auto-rickshaws in Virar to run their homes.

A resident of the village said that since their ancestors never walked out of the village, they were not aware of law and order issues. “The caste panchayat was the only way to seek justice and these oppressors never allowed anyone to approach the police. Even today, most of the residents are unaware of the police, law, court, etc. They are absolutely gullible and innocent,” he said requesting anonymity.



A local auto driver who fears returning to village. Pic/Hanif Patel

According to the villager, Chikhal Dongri is located in Virar West which has seen massive development in the last 15 years. Many buildings and towers came up and people started to live in the area. “The youth from this village now run auto-rickshaws and they earn good money. People started to go out of the village in the last few years, otherwise, our ancestors lived their lives confined to the village. Even the girls are married next door… so people are absolutely orthodox and they never got to know what law is,” he said, adding that if a police chowkie is installed, there will be no confusion over the police, law and order, and the illegal caste panchayat practice will be abolished.

The villager, who runs an auto-rickshaw in Virar, said they began to oppose the practice only as the caste panchayat had been demanding exorbitant amounts from innocent people, who were living a hand-to-mouth existence. “When the money was not given on time, they would add fines… and in some cases, they also brutally assaulted people,” he said.

On November 7, Arnala police booked 17 people from the caste panchayat. “But the police have not arrested even one accused in this case. The caste panchayat has no fear of law… they are roaming freely in the village and continue to taunt people,” said Pooja Meher who lives in Arnala.

According to Meher, it would send a strong message to the villagers that one can be arrested and jailed if the law is broken. “Alas! No such thing happened. The cops and revenue officials visited the village one day and tried to convince people to call the police if they felt the need. But the villagers are still scared to call the police,” she said.



Pooja Meher

Another local resident said the cops have told the villagers to dial ‘112’ in case of any emergency. “But how will the cops remove the fear of the caste panchayat from the minds of local residents? Those who dared to raise their voice against the caste panchayat atrocities are yet to come back to Chikhal Dongri village. They feel that the caste panchayat will not spare them if they go back to their homes,” he said.

“Umesh and Darshan dared to confront the caste panchayat. Umesh had dialled ‘112’ on the night of November 4 when caste panchayat people had been brutally assaulting the dissenters. But ultimately what happened? Umesh fled from the village along with his wife and children. He is yet to return. Darshan also left the house with his wife and child. We don’t know their whereabouts,” he added.

A villager said that if a person were to call the police on ‘112’ and then the cops didn’t arrest the accused, the person would have to leave his house with his family and live a miserable life. “Why will one call 112? What can the cops do? What is the reason that the cops have not arrested the accused… those who have been named in the FIR are here teasing everyone in the village. Can the police do anything to them?” the villager wondered

“The police and other officials visited Chikhal Dongri village after media pressure. They told people to follow the law and call the police. But people here do not know what the police is. They do not know what the law is. They only know one thing, that is, the caste panchayat. The villagers need to be educated about law and order. Most of them are not even aware why the cops had visited the village,” he said.

“Our village has developed… but the people still believe in the caste panchayat. We demand a police chowkie inside our village. One can’t go to Arnala police station. It is very far from here. People here don’t even know what a police station is. If a police chowkie is installed here, at least people will understand the law,” he added.

The villager stated that locals have been strongly demanding a police chowkie to put an end to the caste panchayat menace in Chikhal Dongri. “The family members of those who have been booked in the case pass comments. They are saying that the cops can do nothing to them. This menace will not end overnight but at least the caste panchayat people must have the fear of law and it can be done only if a police chowkie is installed,” he added.

Another villager joked, “We know how to live on Earth, but if we are suddenly sent to the moon, naturally we will feel uncomfortable. This situation is the same. Until a few days ago, people were following the rules and regulations of caste panchayat and suddenly the police intervened and asked us to follow the law and abolish this caste panchayat practice. Police and law and order things are a little new to us… most of the people here don’t know what happens at a police station.”

He further stated that after the police visited the village, people were wondering why they had come there, with some even questioning what the police force was about. A senior officer from Arnala police station said, “We have served notices to the accused booked in the case. We are collecting evidence to file a charge sheet.” Regarding a police chowkie at Chikhal Dongri, the officer said, “We are coming up with a new police station at Bolinj which will be closer to this village,” he said.

