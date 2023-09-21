Maharashtra: For damaging the environment, Rs 184-cr fine for Virar civic body

VVCMC yet to pay up amount; activists raise concerns about sewage, dumping ground at Gokhiware

Gokhiware in Vasai where waste is being dumped and hazardous gases are being released. Pics/Hanif Patel

The civic body has done nothing to dispose of tonnes of legacy waste lying unattended Residents living within a five-km radius of this dumping ground are facing health issues The VVCMC has informed the NGT that they have reserved 12 locations to install STPs

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), on the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has levied a fine of Rs 184 crore on Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) for adversely affecting the environment. The civic body has done nothing to dispose of tonnes of legacy waste lying unattended since 2013.