Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra For damaging the environment Rs 184 cr fine for Virar civic body

Maharashtra: For damaging the environment, Rs 184-cr fine for Virar civic body

Premium

Updated on: 21 September,2023 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

VVCMC yet to pay up amount; activists raise concerns about sewage, dumping ground at Gokhiware

Maharashtra: For damaging the environment, Rs 184-cr fine for Virar civic body

Gokhiware in Vasai where waste is being dumped and hazardous gases are being released. Pics/Hanif Patel


Key Highlights

  1. The civic body has done nothing to dispose of tonnes of legacy waste lying unattended
  2. Residents living within a five-km radius of this dumping ground are facing health issues
  3. The VVCMC has informed the NGT that they have reserved 12 locations to install STPs

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), on the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has levied a fine of Rs 184 crore on Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) for adversely affecting the environment. The civic body has done nothing to dispose of tonnes of legacy waste lying unattended since 2013.

vasai virar nalasopara mumbai news mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK