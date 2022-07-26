Breaking News
'A day I will never forget': Twitterati remember Mumbai floods 2005

Updated on: 26 July,2022 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On July 26, 2005, many people were stranded on the roads and railway stations, while many other walked their way back home from offices that evening

Pic/Mid-day Photo Team


Seventeen years ago on this date, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across the city, claimed many lives, and left several stranded. Every year, Mumbaikars face water-logging problems during monsoon. And if you don't wade through knee-deep water during the season, it does not feel that you are living in Mumbai. But, the floods of July 26, 2005, paralysed the city and is unlikely to be forgotten by Mumbaikars. 

Remembering the havoc caused by the rains, people took to Twitter to share their experiences of the day.

Here's what netizens had to say:


What happened on July 26, 2005?

Many people were stranded on the roads and railway stations, while many other walked their way back home from offices that evening. The floods were caused by the heaviest rainfall ever recorded. On July 26, 2005, a 24-hour period saw 944 mm of rain, which took a huge toll on India’s financial capital. 

Many people lost their lives and many homes were destroyed too. The floods caused damage to 37,000 auto rickshaws, 4,000 taxis, 900 BEST buses, while 10,000 trucks and tempos were grounded.

Even the local trains came to a halt due to water-logging on tracks. Water-logging in low-lying areas of the city caused heavy traffic on roads.

But the floods could not defeat the spirit of the Mumbaikars, who not only helped their fellow citizens but also rescued stray animals.

The subsequent flooding during monsoons keeps on bringing back memories of the 2005 floods. Every year, the monsoon brings scenes of distress from all across the city.

