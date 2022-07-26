'A day I will never forget': Twitterati remember Mumbai floods 2005

On July 26, 2005, many people were stranded on the roads and railway stations, while many other walked their way back home from offices that evening

Seventeen years ago on this date, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across the city, claimed many lives, and left several stranded. Every year, Mumbaikars face water-logging problems during monsoon. And if you don't wade through knee-deep water during the season, it does not feel that you are living in Mumbai. But, the floods of July 26, 2005, paralysed the city and is unlikely to be forgotten by Mumbaikars.

Remembering the havoc caused by the rains, people took to Twitter to share their experiences of the day.

Here's what netizens had to say:

26 July 2005, Mumbai Floods;the most unforgettable memories.

City recorded 24hr rains of 944mm which lashed the Metropolis.Out of which 644mm was received within 12hr period betn 8am & 8pm.

I remember,was at Santacruz Airport Met office & walked to Chembur near chest high water. pic.twitter.com/e2NACqtrxH — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 25, 2022

17 years since those horrifying Mumbai floods. Has anything changed for the better in all these years? pic.twitter.com/KgfhuPeKZX — tea_addict ð®ð³ (@on_drive23) July 25, 2022

Nature has been telling for years now. Only fools find metro shed as an excuse for floods in mumbai. And bjp downfall will depend on how they serve people or not. https://t.co/40U234lyR6 — old man and the sea (@baramundihunter) July 26, 2022

Why do I write this?

I was near Mumbai University on that dreadful night, returning home. I reached fortunately the next day. 1094 didn’t survive. And it took many days for things to become normal. #ClimateCrisis is a reality. Save #AareyForest. We may not survive another flood — Rochelle Dsouza (@RochelleDsouza_) July 26, 2022

17 years after 26/7 floods in Mumbai, the city has gone down from bad to worse; Mithi river remains clogged; mangroves are being cut along the coast. On Sunday,Belapur residents formed a human chain to stop reclamation of CRZ land in Navi Mumbai. #savemumbaikars @sumairaabdulali pic.twitter.com/ncexbg6D0Y — Viju B (@floodandfury) July 26, 2022

What happened on July 26, 2005?

Many people were stranded on the roads and railway stations, while many other walked their way back home from offices that evening. The floods were caused by the heaviest rainfall ever recorded. On July 26, 2005, a 24-hour period saw 944 mm of rain, which took a huge toll on India’s financial capital.

Many people lost their lives and many homes were destroyed too. The floods caused damage to 37,000 auto rickshaws, 4,000 taxis, 900 BEST buses, while 10,000 trucks and tempos were grounded.

Even the local trains came to a halt due to water-logging on tracks. Water-logging in low-lying areas of the city caused heavy traffic on roads.

But the floods could not defeat the spirit of the Mumbaikars, who not only helped their fellow citizens but also rescued stray animals.

The subsequent flooding during monsoons keeps on bringing back memories of the 2005 floods. Every year, the monsoon brings scenes of distress from all across the city.