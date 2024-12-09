Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has alleged injustice to Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi, Karnataka, and called for the region to be declared a Union Territory. He criticised the Karnataka government for suppressing Marathi-speaking residents and questioned the central government’s stance on the issue

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday expressed concerns over the alleged suppression of Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi, Karnataka, demanding that the region be granted Union Territory status. Addressing reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray criticised the situation in Belagavi while noting the ongoing celebrations in Maharashtra over the formation of the new government.

Thackeray drew attention to the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti's opposition to the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly, which began on Monday in Belagavi. The organisation, which campaigns for Belagavi's merger with Maharashtra, faced restrictions from the Karnataka government. As per PTI reports, the gathering organised by the Samiti was allegedly prohibited, and leaders from Maharashtra were banned from entering the state.

"Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi are being suppressed. The situation has been deteriorating since yesterday. Our party workers are being detained without reason," Thackeray said, referring to the alleged crackdown by the Karnataka government. He also criticised the earlier "unconstitutional" Maharashtra government, claiming that its assurances of additional funds for Marathi-speaking people in the disputed region remained unfulfilled.

Thackeray questioned the central government's commitment to resolving the long-standing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belagavi. "The BJP-led government at the Centre must answer whether it is willing to declare Belagavi as a Union Territory," he asserted.

The demand for Belagavi’s Union Territory status has been a recurring issue, rooted in a decades-long boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Marathi-speaking residents of the region have frequently alleged discrimination and lack of representation under Karnataka's administration, fuelling calls for intervention.

Thackeray’s comments come amid heightened tensions between the two states. The border issue has been a sensitive topic, often surfacing during significant political and legislative events. This latest development reflects ongoing friction and underscores the unresolved nature of the dispute.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader reaffirmed his party's stance, stating, "Our demand was and is that Belagavi should be declared a Union Territory." PTI reports that further developments are awaited as the situation unfolds in Belagavi.

(With inputs from PTI)