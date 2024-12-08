He also made a a scathing attack on the Chief Election Commissioner and said that although this country runs on the principle of 'Satyameva Jayate', the CEC is working on the principles of 'Sattameva Jayate'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the Maharashtra unit of Samajwadi Party (SP) behaves sometimes like the "B team of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)." The development comes after SP pulled out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on Thursday, citing several concerns.

"I would not like to comment much on them [SP's Maharashtra unit]. (Party's national chief) Akhilesh Yadav is fighting his fight but the SP here [in Maharashtra] sometimes behaves like the B team of BJP...Our Hindutva is clear...Our Hindutva is about 'Hriday mein Ram aur haath ko kaam'...Our Hindutva is about taking everyone together..." Thackeray said while addressing reporters, according to news agency ANI.

On Thursday, SP Maharashtra President Abu Azmi expressed dissatisfaction over the "communal remarks" made by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) over the Babri Masjid demolition and announced the party's withdrawal from the alliance. He also criticised the MVA partners over a lack of coordination with other parties during the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

In a post on X, Azmi stated that the party had quit the alliance in the state because of the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT). "Samajwadi Party was, is and will always be against communalism. SP leaves Maha Vikas Aghadi because of Shiv Sena (UBT)."

Azmi was referring to the remarks made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in which the party had posted a picture of the Babri Masjid and late party chief Balasaheb Thackeray, expressing solidarity with the demolition of the mosque.

Thackeray also spoke about Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's 'anti-EVM (electronic voting machine)' event at Markadwadi village in Solapur district and said that conducting a mock poll there would not alter the mandate or the government in the state.

INDIA bloc fighting for Constitution, democracy: Aaditya Thackeray

In a scathing attack on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stated that although India operates on the principle of 'Satyameva Jayate (truth always triumphs)', it is the CEC who seems to be working on the principle of 'Sattameva Jayate'.

"...The public's only demand is to have a mock poll there on ballot paper. Mock polls won’t change anything, neither the government nor the EVM mandate...But we would know the truth. This country runs on Satyameva Jayate, not Sattameva Jayate. It is the Chief Election Commissioner who is working on Sattameva Jayate," said Thackeray, according to ANI.

Amid Mamata Banerjee's reported statement on "willing to lead INDIA ( Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance)," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the alliance is fighting for the Constitution and the voices of the people and that the West Bengal Chief Minister is a good leader.

"INDIA is fighting for the Constitution of our country, for our democracy. Be it in the Lok Sabha or different states, our alliance is fighting for our Constitution and the voices of the people. Mamata Didi is very close to us, she is a good leader. (Former Delhi CM) Kejriwal Sahab will enter the election field in Delhi now. So, all these leaders should speak with each other," Thackeray said, according to ANI.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a decisive victory, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

Its allies: Shiv Sena and NCP also made notable gains, securing 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

MVA suffered a significant setback, with Shiv Sena (UBT) winning only 20 seats, followed by the Congress (16) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) securing just 10 seats.

(With ANI inputs)