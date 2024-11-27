Oppn demands debate on Constitution in both Houses

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh questioned if the Preamble of the Constitution is being implemented in letter and spirit

Parliamentarians attend Samvidhan Divas function. Pic/PTI

Opposition leaders on Tuesday demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament, stressing it was needed in the light of the recent developments in the country.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have written to the Chair in the two Houses requesting that a discussion should be held on the Constitution for two days in both Houses.

“Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government’s response,” Kharge said as the country celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh questioned if the Preamble of the Constitution is being implemented in letter and spirit. “Are people getting justice, liberty? Only bowing to the Constitution will not lead to it being followed,” he said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said there is precedence of debates being held in Parliament on occasions like the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, and the 75th anniversary of Bharat Chhodo Andolan.

