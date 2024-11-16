Digvijay Singh also criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to the controversial "bulldozer culture" associated with his administration and his "batenge to katenge" remark

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. File Pic

Congress leader Digvijay Singh expressed strong confidence in the party's prospects for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20. He labelled the current Mahayuti government as a "stolen" administration, asserting that it lacks genuine public support, reported the ANI.

Singh emphasised that the coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was the one legitimately elected by the people in the previous elections.

Singh also expressed optimism about reclaiming power in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, asserting that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would emerge victorious.

"The government is a stolen one. It is not a publicly elected government. The public elected the alliance government of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP... They also tried to bring down the Jharkhand government. They sent the sitting CM to jail even when they had no reason to do so. Also, the court questioned why he was arrested... I am sure that in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, our alliance government will be formed," he told ANI.

In addition to targeting the Mahayuti government, Singh also criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to the controversial "bulldozer culture" associated with his administration and his "batenge to katenge" remark.

He said, "PM Modi is saying 'Ek raho, safe raho'. Rahul Gandhi has said correctly that some people want a monopoly over the Indian economy and they are safe if they are united... As far as UP CM Yogi Adityanath is concerned, the way the Supreme Court has given an order on the bulldozer culture, had it been someone else, they must have resigned... CM Yogi takes pride in the bulldozer action. He is welcomed by showering flowers from bulldozers... The bulldozer has been a hallmark of his term. I congratulate the SC judges for their verdict."

Digvijay Singh also voiced support for a caste-based census, aligning with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"BJP is the one who is dividing. Rahul Gandhi is saying solutions to problems are found based on detailed research. There is a provision in the Constitution that a certain section will get a place in jobs, as per their population and budget would also be provided similarly. But that is not happening. No top or middle-level corporates are from the Scheduled Tribes. Even in the media, how many people from the tribal community are in your profile?" he said.

"For social and economic development, a caste-based census must be conducted. Why are they afraid of the census? It is 2024 and the 2021 census is due," Digvijay added.

As campaigning intensifies, both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA are vying for support across the 288 assembly seats.

Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)