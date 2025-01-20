Thackeray criticised the decision, labelling it an "insult" to the ministers already declared and questioning the Maharashtra Chief Minister's handling of the situation while he is abroad

Aaditya Thackeray. File Photo

Listen to this article Aaditya Thackeray criticises delay in guardian minister appointments for Nashik and Raigad x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday criticised the postponement of the appointment of Guardian Ministers for Nashik and Raigad districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a strongly-worded social media post, Aaditya Thackeray expressed his dismay over the unexpected postponement of the appointment of Guardian Ministers for Nashik and Raigad districts.

नाशिक आणि रायगड जिल्ह्यांच्या पालकमंत्री पदाच्या घोषणेला काल रात्री स्थगिती देण्यात आलीय!

हे नक्की काय चाललंय?

मुख्यमंत्री परदेशी असताना अशी स्थगिती येणं आणि पालकमंत्री म्हणून जाहीर केलेल्या मंत्र्यांचा अपमान होणं हे विचित्र आहे.

पहिल्यांदाच ‘सह पालकमंत्री’ आणि मग स्थगिती ही… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 20, 2025

Thackeray criticised the decision, labelling it an "insult" to the ministers already declared and questioning the Maharashtra Chief Minister's handling of the situation while he is abroad.

"What exactly is going on?" Thackeray wrote in a post on X, highlighting the unusual nature of the postponement and the introduction of a new concept of 'co-guardian minister,' which he noted had been suspended shortly after its introduction. He accused certain ministers of exerting undue pressure on the Maharashtra Chief Minister, despite their ministerial appointments, referring to them as "selfish traitorous ministers."

Thackeray further said that these ministers are prioritising personal gains over public service, calling for a sense of responsibility and shame among them. He pointed out the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s tolerance of what he described as bullying by a few individuals, asking why such actions are being permitted and why the significant responsibilities of the Guardian Minister posts are being postponed.

Amidst these political manoeuvres, Thackeray drew attention to the plight of people in Beed and Parbhani, who he said are still "crying out for justice" and waiting for attention from the government. He criticized the ministers for being preoccupied with internal disputes and the Chief Minister for being entangled in the humiliation and quarrels among the ministers, suggesting that this neglects the pressing needs of Maharashtra's citizens.

Maharashtra govt stays appointment of guardian ministers for Nashik, Raigad

Cracks have started showing in the Mahayuti government, as a day after announcing district guardian ministers, it issued an order staying the appointments for Nashik and Raigad districts.

The general administration department issued an order to this effect on Sunday.

The state government announced the appointment of guardian ministers for 36 districts on Saturday, with NCP's Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan given the responsibility of Nashik.

The appointment of guardian ministers was awaited after the formation of the new BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government last month.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum to attract investments in the state, had to intervene, and the general administration department, which is under him, issued an order to stay the appointments for the two districts until further orders.

District guardian ministers are responsible for distributing funds for various developmental works in their areas.

In Raigad, where the new international airport is coming up along with a large number of residential buildings, the district guardian ministership given to Tatkare has irked Shiv Sena leader and state Minister Bharat Gogawale, who is also from the coastal district.

Gogawale had said in the past that he was keen to be the guardian minister of Raigad.

Similarly, Shiv Sena leader and Minister Dada Bhuse from Nashik was keen on becoming the guardian minister of his home district. The post, however, went to Mahajan, a close confidant of CM Fadnavis.

(With inputs from Agencies)