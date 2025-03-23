Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, urging an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigation into the alleged 2023-24 road construction scam. He claims that despite tenders worth Rs 6,000 crore being floated, roadwork progress remains negligible.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to direct the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to investigate the alleged road construction scam for the financial year 2023-24.

As per ANI, Thackeray reiterated his demand for a probe while addressing the media on Saturday, asserting that he had first exposed the scam in January 2023. He insisted that despite claims by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding the progress of roadworks, little to no work had actually been carried out.

“Today, I have written a letter to the Chief Minister, demanding that the road scam of 2023-24 be investigated by the Economic Offences Wing. On January 15, 2023, I had already brought this scam to light,” ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

According to ANI reports, Thackeray further alleged that MLAs across party lines had blamed the scam for the current state of Mumbai’s roads. He claimed that despite the BMC’s assertion that 26 per cent of the work had been completed, there was little visible progress on the ground, making an EOW investigation imperative.

“Yesterday, legislators from both the ruling and opposition parties voiced similar concerns, stating that Mumbai’s deteriorating road conditions are a direct consequence of this scam. The BMC claims that 26 per cent of the roadwork has been completed, but I believe that even this figure is inaccurate. That is why I am demanding an EOW investigation,” Thackeray stated, as per ANI.

Earlier in January, Thackeray had criticised the Eknath Shinde-led state government for issuing fresh tenders for 400 km of road construction while failing to complete previous projects. He alleged that last year tenders worth Rs 5,000 crore had been floated for road construction, yet no substantial work had been undertaken. Now, a fresh tender worth ₹6,000 crore had been announced for 400 km of roads, raising further suspicions.

“This government floated tenders worth Rs 5,000 crore for roads last year, but nothing happened. Now, a new tender has been floated for ₹6,000 crore for 400 km of road construction. Typically, roadworks begin in October and are completed by June before the monsoon sets in. However, if tenders are being awarded at this stage, when will the work actually be done?” Thackeray questioned, according to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)