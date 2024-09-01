Breaking News
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers

Updated on: 02 September,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Range officer says speeding vehicles at late night hours are especially dangerous for pedestrians and wild animals alike

Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers

The main road in Aarey has no footpaths and has forested areas on both sides, posing a risk to both pedestrians and animals. Pic/Anurag Ahire

In response to recent accidents on the main Aarey road, which resulted in four fatalities and one leopard being struck by an auto, the forest department plans to write to the traffic police, BMC and the Aarey CEO’s office, urging them to install speed-breakers on the road along with speed restrictions.


Range Forest Officer Narendra Muthe from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) said, “We will be writing a letter to BMC, Mumbai Traffic Police and Aarey CEO Office, requesting them to install speed breakers and rumblers on the main Aarey Milk Colony road along accident-prone areas to curb accidents. We have noticed that during late night and early morning hours, motorists drive at a very high speed along this road and this poses a threat to wild animals crossing the road. Having speed breakers, rumblers and speed restrictions on the main Aarey Milk Colony road is the need of the hour.”



The spot of a bike accident near in Aarey colony on Saturday. Pic/Satej SindeThe spot of a bike accident near in Aarey colony on Saturday. Pic/Satej Sinde


In the past week, four people have lost their lives in the accidents that took place on the main Aarey Milk Colony road. A leopard was also hit by an auto-rickshaw while crossing the road and what happened to the animal is unknown as it vanished into the bushes.

The SGNP and Thane Forest Department team, with the help of volunteers, tried to search for the animal but were unable to spot it. The forest department, with the help of volunteers, has installed camera traps in the area around where the leopard was hit to see if they can get any updates on the animal.

Wildlife lover Raj Jadhav, a member of the team assisting the forest department in the camera trapping exercise, said, “Previously, the poor condition of the Aarey main road forced motorists and two-wheeler riders to drive slowly. However, after the BMC upgraded the road to a cement concrete surface, it became much smoother, leading drivers to travel at high speeds. A significant portion of this road passes through forested areas on both sides, highlighting the urgent need for speed breakers and speed restrictions. Additionally, the road lacks footpaths, putting pedestrians at risk as they are forced to walk on the road.”

Wildlife lovers, nature enthusiasts and locals staying in the colony have been demanding that traffic needs be regulated as vehicles not only cause air pollution but also pose a huge threat to wildlife, including the apex predator of this forest—the leopard. There have also been instances of wildlife getting killed while crossing the road in the past.

Every day, more than 25,000 vehicles use the Aarey Milk Colony route, which links Goregaon on the Western Express Highway to Powai and Marol. Locals also feel that the local police station and forest department officials should increase patrolling along the section and action should be taken against those found speeding

