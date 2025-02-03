The Aasmita Bhavans will be set up in market areas across various talukas, providing opportunities for women’s self-help groups to engage in business activities

Aditi Tatkare during the meeting

Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, has announced plans to speed up the construction of "Aasmitabhoomi" buildings at the taluka level, aimed at empowering women in the industrial sector, an official statement said.

These buildings will be set up in market areas across various talukas, providing opportunities for women’s self-help groups to engage in business activities, it said.

According to the statement, Aditi Tatkare made the announcement during a meeting to discuss several projects, including the implementation of the Garment Project at Roha, and the functioning of the Maharashtra State Women’s Economic Development Corporation (MAVIM). The meeting also reviewed the State Child Rights Protection Commission and the 100-day action plan.

Key officials including Anup Kumar Yadav, Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Kailas Pagare, Commissioner, Sushiben Shah, Chairperson of the State Child Rights Protection Commission, and Varsha Ladda, Executive Director of MAVIM were also present in the meeting, it said.

Tatkare highlighted that the Aasmitabhoomi buildings would offer a platform for MAVIM’s self-help groups to take part in entrepreneurial activities.

She also stated the the launch of Solar Fish Drying Project in Shrivardhan, under the Tejaswini Maharashtra Rural Enterprise Development Project will support agriculture-based and non-agriculture-based industries in rural areas. The initiative aims to promote innovation and encourage women’s involvement in new businesses, the statement said.

Aditi Tatkare spoke about the development of a Garment Project in Roha, aimed at providing employment opportunities to women in both urban and rural areas.

She also highlighted the importance of providing transparent training and remuneration for eligible women in this project, ensuring maximum employment opportunities.

On the occasion of MAVIM's 50th anniversary, Tatkare directed the organisation to create a platform for as many self-help groups as possible and ensure that MAVIM’s work reaches rural areas.

She also proposed the organisation of a state-level festival to celebrate the achievements of these groups.

In addition, Tatkare introduced plans to organise a state-level child festival every year for children in care homes and observation homes. The festival will offer a special platform for children with recognised literary talents, such as those who write stories and poems, to showcase their work.