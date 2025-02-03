The two-day event will feature a variety of literary and cultural programs aimed at promoting reading culture

The Mumbai Book Festival will take place on 5th and 6th February in Dadar area of central Mumbai, the officials said on Monday. The event will be held at the Mumbai Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya in Dadar west, the BMC said in an official statement.

The two-day event will feature a variety of literary and cultural programs aimed at promoting reading culture.

The Mumbai Book Festival will begin with a grand book procession on the morning of 5th February at 9:30 am, followed by the official inauguration from 11 am to 1 pm, where distinguished guests will address the gathering, an official statement from the Mumbai civic body said.

"In the opening ceremony, special programs like "Author Meet and Greet" and "A Musician’s Journey" will be held for the attendees," the officials said.

According to the officials, on the second day, 6th February, the festival will showcase an exhibition of rare Marathi books, along with lectures and panel discussions.

A special event titled "Shabdvriti" will feature selected Marathi poets presenting their poetry, they said.

The festival will conclude with the recognition of important contributors to the library community, marking the end of this grand celebration of literature.

The festival aims to celebrate rare Marathi books and encourage literary discussions. Shashikant Kakad, District Library Officer of Mumbai City, urged all book lovers and literature enthusiasts in Mumbai to attend and take part in this cultural event.

