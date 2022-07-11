Additional stoppage provided at Palghar to Western Railway's 2 trains on experimental basis

Also, the timings of Train No 19417 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Express have been revised at Sanjan station

For the convenience of passengers, additional stoppage has been provided at Palghar station to Train No 12471/12472 & Train No 20484/20483 on an experimental basis for a period of six months. Also, the timings of Train No 19417 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Express have been revised at Sanjan station.

The details are as under:

Train No. 12471/12472 Bandra Terminus - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Superfast Express has been provided with additional halt at Palghar station, Ex Bandra Terminus w.e.f 14th July 2022 and Ex Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra w.e.f 12th July 2022.

Train No. 12471 Bandra Terminus - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Superfast Express will arrive Palghar at 12.08 hrs and depart at 12.10 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Bandra Terminus Swaraj Superfast Express will arrive Palghar at 14.28 hrs and depart at 14.30 hrs.

Train No. 20484/20483 Dadar - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Express has been provided halt at Palghar station, Ex Dadar w.e.f 12th July 2022 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi w.e.f 14th July 2022.

Train No. 20484 Dadar - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Express will arrive Palghar at 16.12 hrs and depart at 16.14 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 20483 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Dadar Superfast Express will arrive Palghar at 10.51 hrs and depart at 10.53 hrs.

Also, the timings of Train No 19417 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad at Sanjan station has been revised and now it will arrive/depart from Sanjan station at 16.51/16.53 hrs w.e.f July 22, 2022 instead of the existing time of 16.45/16.47 hours.

