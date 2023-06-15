African national arrested for drug trafficking

Bright Chimazi Agu, 26, was in possession of 102 grams of MD worth Rs 20 lakh, he had also entered India illegally through Nepal, police say

Agu received the contraband from Nalasopara and intended to deliver it to his associates in Mumbai. Representation pic

An African national was apprehended by the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly trafficking narcotics in the suburbs. The crime branch discovered that the man had illegally entered India through Nepal and had been living in the country for several years. The ANC arrested the suspect and found him in possession of 102 grams of MD, estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh. Over the past six months, the ANC has arrested a total of eight African nationals in various drug-related cases.

According to the ANC, while conducting a patrol in Borivli, the Kandivli unit noticed Bright Chimazi Agu, a 26-year-old African national, whose movements appeared suspicious. As soon as he spotted the police vehicle, he attempted to flee but was apprehended by ANC officials. “During frisking, we discovered 102 grams of mephedrone (MD), which is considered a commercial quantity. The arrest was made to investigate potential connections,” stated Joint Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam.

Upon probe, officers found that Agu had received the contraband from Nalasopara and intended to deliver it to his associates in Mumbai, who would then distribute it to peddlers and consumers. “Similar to other African nationals, he is unwilling to disclose the identity of the intended recipient of the illegal substances,” a cop added.

Additionally, it was discovered that the accused did not possess an Indian visa. “It seems that he illegally entered India through Nepal in 2015 and has been residing here since. We are currently verifying further details through official channels, as the accused is uncooperative,” revealed a source familiar with the investigation. The ANC, dedicated to combating drug trafficking syndicates in Mumbai, has made 92 arrests in 2023, including eight foreign nationals. They have also seized drugs worth Rs 24.93 crore.