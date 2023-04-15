Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: African national arrested with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh

Updated on: 15 April,2023 01:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai police spotted the accused moving in a suspicious manner in Ulve on Thursday

Navi Mumbai: African national arrested with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


An African national was arrested for alleged possession of narcotics worth Rs 10 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.


The anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai police spotted the accused moving in a suspicious manner in Ulve on Thursday, an official said.



The accused was found in possession of 100 gm of the banned drug methaqualone, worth Rs 10 lakh, he said.


The 36-year-old man residing in Ulve, hailed from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, and did not possess a valid passport and visa for stay in India, the official said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act has been registered against the accused, he added.

