Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, on Monday announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening aircraft security in response to an increase in hoax bomb threats. The minister emphasised that stringent action would be taken against individuals responsible for such threats, including placing them on a no-fly list. He also announced the government’s plans to amend existing security regulations to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent disruptions in aviation operations. As of Sunday, 114 bomb threats were issued to multiple airlines over the past seven days.

Naidu disclosed that multiple meetings are being convened to address the growing issue of hoax calls targeting the aviation sector. “We are thoroughly pursuing this issue and will not compromise with the security of our passengers. Their lives are of utmost importance,” he said, adding that the decision to propose amendments to aircraft security rules aims at tightening protocols at checkpoints and enhancing coordination with relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been briefed on the matter, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation plans to involve all stakeholders in the ongoing discussions to keep them informed of developments. “We are calling stakeholders to the ministry to ensure everyone is in the loop and prepared to implement necessary changes,” Naidu said.

Among the measures being considered is the introduction of a new law to curb threats made against aircraft and airports. “The ministry intends to establish strict protocols to deal with such incidents, ensuring a swift and effective response. The government is also looking to bolster security at airports, with increased vigilance at security checkpoints,” Naidu added.

“We are planning to implement a law that will address these threats with the seriousness they deserve,” said Naidu, highlighting that individuals who make hoax bomb threats will be banned from flying. The minister assured the public that the government is committed to upholding security standards while maintaining smooth aviation operations.

