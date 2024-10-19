Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Airlines on high alert as bomb threats to Indian flights surge

Airlines on high alert as bomb threats to Indian flights surge

Updated on: 20 October,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Officials flag an alleged bid to “overwhelm security agencies” as the total number of cases climbs above 70 in the past six days

Airlines on high alert as bomb threats to Indian flights surge

A crowd gathers at Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 amid extensive flight delays due to the threats. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Airlines on high alert as bomb threats to Indian flights surge
x
00:00

Over 45 aircraft received bomb threats today, pushing the total number of such incidents to more than 70 in the past six days. All threats were communicated via social media, either through direct messages sent to airlines or by tagging them in posts, creating a wave of anxiety across the aviation sector. While it was solely Indian airlines that were targeted in the past five days, on Saturday, Delta Airlines became the first foreign airline to receive such threats. The airlines targeted yesterday were Indigo, Air India, Spicejet, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, Vistara and Delta. 


Highly placed sources in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) told mid-day, “Today [Saturday], 35 threats were received via the same social media handle, all within a span of 30 minutes.” Sources said this does not seem to be a case of someone trying to play a prank. “Though we can only confirm this once the culprits are caught, this looks like an attempt to overwhelm and wear out security agencies,” they added.


A senior BCAS official confirmed: “Airline officials and authorities are on high alert at the moment.” BCAS officials met CEOs of the airlines in New Delhi on Saturday, to emphasise on the importance of following the Standard Operating Protocol upon receiving a threat and stressing on the need to keep all stakeholders informed about the threats and the action taken. 


Several flights have been delayed or cancelled for extensive security checks following these threats, resulting in considerable inconvenience to passengers. Many flights were also delayed as the airborne aircraft needed to be grounded first. This led to multiple departing aircraft to be kept on hold till flights with bomb threats were brought on the ground. The situation created a scare at multiple airports, including the Mumbai and Delhi international airports. FIRs in multiple cases have been lodged across several police stations.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai airport mumbai domestic airport mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK