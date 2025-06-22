Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader's murder: Four sentenced to life by Thane court in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai
India's Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Maharashtra: No slaughterhouse will be allowed in Alandi in Pune, says CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ahmedabad plane crash Badlapur says adieu to AI crew member

Ahmedabad plane crash: Badlapur says adieu to AI crew member

Updated on: 22 June,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shrikant Khuperkar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Deepak Pathak’s body was handed over to his family on Friday following DNA confirmation; Initially, the samples given by his two sisters did not match, prompting a fresh test using his mother’s DNA at Mumbai’s Civil Hospital

Ahmedabad plane crash: Badlapur says adieu to AI crew member

Deepak Pathak’s body was flown to Mumbai on a special aircraft

Listen to this article
Ahmedabad plane crash: Badlapur says adieu to AI crew member
x
00:00

A pall of grief enveloped Rayle Compound in Badlapur on Saturday, as the mortal remains of 33-year-old Deepak Pathak — an Air India cabin crew member who lost his life in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash — were brought home for his final rites.

After a painful wait of several days, Pathak’s body was finally handed over to his family late on Friday night following DNA confirmation. Initially, the samples given by his two sisters did not match, prompting a fresh test using his mother’s DNA at Mumbai’s Civil Hospital. Once a match was established, his wife and both sisters travelled to Ahmedabad to complete the formalities.


Pathak’s body was flown from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a special aircraft on Friday night. On Saturday morning, an ambulance carried him from the airport to his residence in Badlapur. As the vehicle arrived at Rayle Compound, a heavy silence fell over the neighbourhood. A makeshift platform had been arranged near the building to receive the coffin with dignity. But as the casket was brought down, the silence broke into heart-wrenching wails.


Pathak’s elderly parents, wife, and sisters were inconsolable. His father, barely able to speak, kept murmuring, “If he hadn’t boarded that flight, he would still be with us.” Neighbours and friends remembered him as a soft-spoken, hardworking young man — proud to serve with Air India, yet always humble and rooted in his community.

At around 2.30 pm on Saturday, the funeral procession moved quietly to the Manjarli village crematorium. Colleagues from the airline, local residents, and well-wishers joined the grieving family for the last rites. As the pyre was lit, Badlapur bid farewell to one of its beloved sons — gone too soon, and deeply mourned.

Pathak had served with Air India for several years and was part of the cabin crew on the ill-fated flight. His tragic death has not only shattered his family but also struck a chord across the aviation fraternity — a stark reminder of the risks silently faced by crew members in the line of duty.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

badlapur air india Air India plane crash Ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash london mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK