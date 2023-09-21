AI-powered gaming to rescue struggling BMC school students

BMC unveils gamified education revolution for math and science in civic schools

AI application will be uploaded on tablets provided to Std 10 students. Representation pic

Gaming and AI will now assist BMC schools’ SSC students in comprehending concepts and achieving higher scores. This initiative marks the city’s municipal body’s foray into using computer skills in its schools. The primary objective is to employ AI and gaming, complemented by animated content, to impart Mathematics and Science knowledge and generate students’ interest.

“The BMC will acquire gamified e-content tailored for civic schools, transforming the Science and Mathematics curriculum into engaging gaming modules,” said an official. “This approach aims to simplify complex subjects and create interest for learning among students.”

The BMC has already initiated the procurement process for an AI application, which will be uploaded on tablets provided to Std X students. Approximately 18,500 students will benefit from this initiative, with each application estimated to cost around Rs 800, as per official statistics.

Recognising the challenges that Mathematics and Science pose for civic school students, the official noted, “Both subjects have historically proven to be challenging for our students, negatively impacting their academic performance and the overall performance of civic schools. This application will significantly enhance students’ comprehension by presenting each chapter in an engaging gaming format.”

“We aim to implement this innovative concept starting this academic year,” the official continued, highlighting that this initiative represents the next evolution of virtual and digital classroom education. “BMC has previously introduced virtual classrooms,” the official added.

The need for this initiative is underscored by the decline in SSC results at civic schools this year compared to the previous year. In the March 2023 exam, the civic school success rate stood at 84.77 per cent, with 14,529 students passing out of 17,140 who appeared for the exam. In contrast, the BMC school result in the March 2022 exam was an impressive 97.10 per cent

Reports indicate that BMC introduced a skill development programme for students this year. The pilot project was launched at Nana Jagannath Shankar Sheth School in Grant Road, with plans to gradually expand it to 196 schools. Additionally, BMC initiated an astronomy classroom programme for students.

18,500

No of students to use the technology