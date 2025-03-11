Maha Metro rolls out AI-powered surveillance to prevent suicides, protests, and security breaches

Uddhav Thackeray, with his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, arrive at the Vidhan Bhavan on March 6. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article AI to track trespassers on Pune Metro tracks, enhance safety x 00:00

Maha Metro is introducing an AI-powered Intermediate Video Analytics System to prevent unauthorised access to Metro tracks. The decision comes after multiple security incidents, including a protest on Sunday that disrupted services for hours and a suicide last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), told mid-day, “To prevent such incidents, we are implementing an AI-based risk management system. Trespassing on railway tracks has always been an issue, and now, similar concerns are emerging on Metro tracks as well. The Delhi Metro has been dealing with such challenges for over a decade.”

Shravan Hardikar, MD, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro)

Hardikar added that the AI-based system is being implemented on a fast track and will be operational soon.

Pune Metro, with its mix of elevated and underground routes, has become a popular transport mode over the past three years due to its efficiency and eco-friendliness. Serving approximately 1.6 lakh passengers daily, it has significantly improved connectivity across the city. However, rising incidents of trespassing, suicides, and protests on Metro premises have raised safety concerns, prompting the need for advanced surveillance measures.

Maha Metro officials said AI-driven video analytics, equipped with motion sensors, will help detect unauthorised entry onto tracks, identify suspicious behaviour, and spot unattended objects in real time. This will enable security personnel to respond swiftly, reducing risks to passengers and staff.

Kunal Pradhan, CEO of Techjar Technologies Pvt Ltd, Hinjewadi, explained, “AI-driven video analytics can analyse facial expressions and detect emotions such as anger, fear, sadness, stress, and nervousness. The system will also track individuals entering and exiting Metro stations, count the number of passengers boarding trains, and enhance surveillance at platforms, Metro trains, and entry-exit points, strengthening passenger safety.”

The AI-powered system will also help Metro authorities optimise train schedules by identifying peak hours, deploy security personnel more efficiently, and detect unattended objects to prevent security threats. With Metro stations increasingly becoming hotspots for breaches, Maha Metro’s AI-based risk management system aims to prevent unauthorised access, streamline operations, and ensure safer commuting.

On Sunday, workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) staged a protest at PMC Metro Station, disrupting Metro operations for two hours between 12.45 pm and 2.45 pm. As soon as protesters climbed onto the tracks, Maha Metro officials halted services as a precaution. Protesters occupied the tracks and railings, prompting officials to alert the police and fire brigade. Fire personnel spread safety nets beneath the tracks as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Metro services remained operational on the Pimpri-Chinchwad–Swargate route (Line 1) and between Ramwadi, District Court, Vanaz, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan stations (Line 2).

Regarding how the AI system will function, Hemant R Sonawane, executive director (Public Relations and Administration), explained, “The Metro will not stop, but if someone tries to cross the yellow line, an alarm will trigger, and a security guard will immediately intervene to prevent the person from entering the track. In cases where someone jumps onto the track, real-time AI monitoring will detect dangerous behaviour, instantly alert authorities, and help save lives.”