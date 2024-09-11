Industry analysts said passengers intending to travel on India-Canada route are advised to monitor developments and prepare for possible disruptions

Strike by Air Canada pilots may severely impact passengers intending to travel on the Mumbai-Toronto route. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Air Canada strike may hit Mumbai fliers x 00:00

Air Canada pilots are on the verge of launching a strike as the talks with the airlines over wages reportedly reached an impasse. This could significantly impact the airline’s Mumbai-Toronto sector, which is currently operated thrice a week by the Canadian flagship carrier. The potential strike comes as a concern for many passengers travelling between the two countries, particularly with the upcoming winter schedule, a peak period that typically sees an increase in the number of flights operated by Air Canada in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry analysts warn that should the strike materialize, flights operated by Air Canada from the Indian sector are likely to be severely affected, leading to potential disruptions, delays, or even cancellations. “The union representing the pilots is currently protesting against the discounted wages, an issue that has remained unresolved for years. The pilots’ last contract was negotiated a decade ago, they have now been advocating for updated wage terms that reflect the current market conditions,” said an Air Canada pilot.

Another pilot said, “We are ready to go on a strike. Last week, 2,000 of our pilot brothers and sisters stood together across the country (Canada) in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal. In 10 years since the airline (Air Canada) last negotiated a contract, the industry has changed. We are united, committed and unwilling to accept discounted wages any longer. It is time for the airline to get serious and negotiate a better contract.”

Air Canada on Monday said that the airline is planning to suspend most of its operations likely beginning this Sunday as talks with the pilot Union are nearing an impasse over ‘inflexible’ wage demands. Air Canada and its low-cost subsidiary, Air Canada Rouge, together operate nearly 670 flights per day. Unless they reach a settlement with the Air Line Pilots Association, the shutdown could globally affect approximately 1.10 lakh passengers daily.

“Air Canada should stop threatening to disrupt air travel and come to the bargaining table with serious proposals to keep the flagship Canadian carrier competitive in the global aviation market,” said Charlene Hudy, who heads the local union representing the airline’s pilots.

With Air Canada gearing up to boost its flight frequency to India for the winter schedule, a strike at this time could severely impact travel plans for thousands of passengers. “The Mumbai-Toronto route, which is a crucial link between India and Canada during the winter schedule, may face severe delays or cancellations if an agreement between the pilots’ union and the airline is not reached soon,” said a senior industry analyst working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“Passengers intending to travel on the India-Canada route are advised to monitor developments closely and prepare for possible disruptions in the days ahead as they will be the ones to be heavily affected if the strike begins,” the industry analyst added. The company said it is in talks with other airlines to accommodate its stranded passengers in the event of flight cancellations. “Our government firmly believes in the collective bargaining process and Canadians are counting on the parties to get a deal,” a recent media statement from Canadian Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon’s office said.