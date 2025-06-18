In a press release issued on Wednesday night, the airline said that amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfews in the airspaces of several countries in Europe and East Asia, and the required safety checks on its aircraft fleet, Air India has experienced operational disruptions over the past six days

The move is expected to add to the airline's reserve aircraft availability, providing flexibility in managing any unplanned disruptions. Representational pic

Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its international services on widebody aircraft by 15 per cent till mid-July.

The decision comes days after the tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash incident, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers.

The airline said it has taken the decision to restore operational stability, enhance efficiency, and minimise any inconvenience to passengers amidst a “challenging period”.

In a press release issued on Wednesday night, the airline said that amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfews in the airspaces of several countries in Europe and East Asia, and the required safety checks on its aircraft fleet, Air India has experienced operational disruptions over the past six days, resulting in 83 flight cancellations.

To ensure operational stability and reduce disruptions, the national carrier has decided to temporarily reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15 per cent. These reductions will continue at least until mid-July. The move is expected to add to the airline's reserve aircraft availability, providing flexibility in managing any unplanned disruptions.

Following the decision to reduce its international services, Air India has assured the affected passengers that they will be notified in advance and offered alternative flight options. The airline will also offer the option to reschedule travel at no additional cost or provide full refunds, depending on the passenger's preference, the press release stated.

The revised schedule for international services, effective from Friday, June 20, will be shared with passengers shortly, the airline said.

"While the curtailments are a painful necessity, they are essential for restoring operational stability and minimizing last-minute disruptions for our passengers," the airline stated, adding, "With the continued support of our passengers, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, we are confident that we will emerge stronger from this tragic event and restore confidence in our services."

The airline reiterated its support to the families of the crash victims. It also stated that it is coordinating with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Gujarat government, and other authorities to provide assistance to the families of the 241 passengers and the sole survivor as well as those who died on ground after the London-bound plane crashed into a hostel in Ahmedabad.