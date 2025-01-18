MPCB joins NGO Awaaz foundation to measure pollution levels and air quality Index a day prior to the event

With the Mumbai Marathon just a day away, concerns over air pollution along the route have prompted immediate action from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). Following alarming findings by the Awaaz Foundation on Friday, which reported unsafe levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) along the marathon route, MPCB has deployed mobile air quality monitoring vans to assess the situation firsthand.

On Saturday morning, a monitoring van stationed at Worli Naka recorded PM2.5 levels that were deemed "alarming" and "unhealthy." The first reading at 11:00 AM registered 111.9 µg/m³, nearly double the Indian safety limit of 60 µg/m³ and over seven times the World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 15 µg/m³. A subsequent reading an hour later showed PM2.5 levels at 106 µg/m³, reinforcing concerns raised by the NGO.



“Following yesterday’s air pollution readings by Awaaz Foundation, MPCB has joined us to conduct air pollution mapping along the Mumbai Marathon route for the first time. Monitoring vans are currently stationed at Worli Naka, with more arriving at other key locations,” said Sumaira Abdulali, Convenor of Awaaz Foundation.

To bolster monitoring efforts, six additional vans have been deployed, bringing the total to eight. These vans are positioned at critical points along the marathon route, including Mahim, Shivaji Park, Worli, Jaslok Hospital, Wankhede Stadium, Hotel Trident, CST, and Lilavati Hospital. "This initiative not only strengthens our understanding of air quality but also sets a precedent for collective action toward healthier cities," Abdulali added.

The heightened scrutiny follows a citizen-led air quality monitoring effort on Friday, January 17, led by Awaaz Foundation. Using sensor-based monitors, the NGO recorded PM2.5 levels at eight locations along the marathon route. Disturbingly, all locations exceeded the WHO’s safe level of 15 µg/m³. The lowest recorded level, at Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road, ranged from 95 to 105 µg/m³, while Mahim Retibunder emerged as the most polluted site, with PM2.5 levels between 125 and 154 µg/m³ during the early hours of the day.

“Our goal is to highlight the health impact of air pollution on marathon participants, especially those with pre existing health conditions,” said Abdulali. The findings have sparked concerns over the safety of athletes and participants in the upcoming marathon, organized by Tata and Procam Life International.

The MPCB’s collaboration with Awaaz Foundation is seen as a significant step toward understanding and mitigating air pollution's impact on public events Abdulali said.