All eyes are on Mumbai’s roads

More road works are in the pipeline with the BMC launching newer projects today; it has barely completed concretisation works from last year

While the BMC has completed less than 25 per cent of road concretisation work undertaken last year, it will initiate more road works on the new contract. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate these road projects on Sunday. In addition to the ongoing 500 works, 320 works under the Mumbai beautification project will also begin.

Of the total 2,050-km roads in the city, 990 km of roads are already concretised. The work on concretising 210 km of roads started last year in February 2022, out of it only 57 km of roads were concretised till the end of January 2023. Meanwhile the BMC started the process of concretisation of 397 km of additional roads.

Now, 111 road works of a total distance of 52-km will begin on Sunday, at Tilak Nagar in Chembur. This includes 24 roads with a length of 11 km in the eastern suburbs, 61 roads with a length of 31 km in the western suburbs and 26 roads with a length of 10 km in the city division. The BMC had assured that work order for the remaining 423 km of road concretisation will be completed by May end.

The BMC issued a press note, which mentioned that the beautification project involving 500 works across the city is currently under process. Out of 500 works, 121 works have been completed. An additional 320 works are being undertaken under this project. Work of improving the sewerage network in Tilak Nagar in Mhada Colony, Nehru Nagar in Kurla and Sahakar Nagar is also underway.

