Breaking News
Saudi Arabia joins Gulf nations to condemn controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ambanis play hosts at future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s arangetram

Ambanis play hosts at future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s arangetram

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant performs at a private do attended by city’s who’s who

Ambanis play hosts at future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s arangetram

Mukesh Ambani made a rare public appearance after long on Sunday night with Nita Ambani for Radhika Merchant’s arangetram


Sunday night saw the city’s influential and culturati meet at Jio World Centre, BKC, for the arangetram or ‘ascent to the stage’ of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s bride to be. Anant is Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s younger son. The guests turned up in their traditional best, personally welcomed by the Ambanis. 

Radhika Merchant has trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years; (right) Mukesh and Anil Ambani display sibling camaraderie, a rare sight, as the extended family turned up to cheer Merchant Radhika Merchant has trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years; (right) Mukesh and Anil Ambani display sibling camaraderie, a rare sight, as 
the extended family turned up to cheer Merchant 




Trained under the tutelage of her guru, Ms Bhavana Thakar, Merchant has trained in the classical dance form of Bharatanatyam for eight years. This solo performance  marks her entry into the classical art world, characterised by guru-shishya parampara.  Now, there is something common between mother-in-law and future daughter-in-law. Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, too. 


Show full article

mukesh ambani nita ambani anil ambani aaditya thackeray mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK