Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani

Updated on: 03 June,2022 04:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has risen to $99.7 billion, while Gautam Adani's net worth stood at $98.7 billion

Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani


 Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has regained the position of India as well as Asia's richest man, replacing Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has risen to $99.7 billion, while Gautam Adani's net worth stood at $98.7 billion.




Mukesh Ambani is ranked the eighth richest person in the world as per the Bloomberg Billionaire index. In India as well as in Asia RIL's chairman is the richest.


Show full article

mukesh ambani national news reliance

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK