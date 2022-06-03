Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has risen to $99.7 billion, while Gautam Adani's net worth stood at $98.7 billion

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has regained the position of India as well as Asia's richest man, replacing Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Mukesh Ambani is ranked the eighth richest person in the world as per the Bloomberg Billionaire index. In India as well as in Asia RIL's chairman is the richest.

