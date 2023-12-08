Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Amendment bill to bring betting gaming in 28 pc GST bracket passed in Maharashtra assembly

Amendment bill to bring betting, gaming in 28 pc GST bracket passed in Maharashtra assembly

Updated on: 08 December,2023 06:11 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

An amendment bill to bring online gaming, betting, casinos, horse racing and lottery in highest GST bracket of 28 per cent was passed by Maharashtra Assembly.

Amendment bill to bring betting, gaming in 28 pc GST bracket passed in Maharashtra assembly

Ajit Pawar/ File Photo

Listen to this article
Amendment bill to bring betting, gaming in 28 pc GST bracket passed in Maharashtra assembly
x
00:00

An amendment bill to bring online gaming, betting, casinos, horse racing and lottery in the highest GST bracket of 28 per cent was passed by the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday.


The bill to amend the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the state finance minister.


Speaking on the floor of the House, Pawar said, "The operators or service providers used to find excuses to pay low taxes. Online gaming is not a 'game of skills' but a 'game of chance'. The subcommittee appointed for the same has recommended 28 per cent tax."


The GST Council has already taken a decision to bring these services under the tax ambit and there was a need to bring more clarification on some issues, Pawar said.

Earlier, operators or service providers in this sector used to pay 18 per cent tax, the Deputy CM added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe a ban on smoking products helps in tackling people`s nicotine addiction?
ajit pawar goods and services tax maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK