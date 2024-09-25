While addressing the press in Mumbai, Owaisi said the BJP-RSS are spreading false propaganda over Waqf by making claims that the board has 9.4 lakh acres of land

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses the media in Mumbai. PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

Listen to this article Amendment bill was presented to finish Waqf Board: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Mumbai x 00:00

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the proposed Wadf Board (Amendment) Act bill, which the government claims has been aims to bring transparency in Waqf administration and property. Owaisi said that the Central Government has brought the bill to finish the Waqf board.



"The Narendra Modi government is not bringing this bill to protect, develop or bring efficiency to the Waqf properties. This bill was presented to finish the Waqf board..."Owaisi said in a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.



He further claimed that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are spreading "false propaganda" against Waqf Board, news agency ANI reported.



"False propaganda is being spread by BJP-RSS that Waqf is a government property instead of private property. The other false propaganda is being spread that the Waqf board has 9.4 lakh acres of land. Just like properties are donated in the Hindu religion, in the Muslim religion, these are donated properties. Why is the government interfering? This is violation of Article 26," Owaisi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Article 26, every religious institution has the right to manage its own affairs in the matters of faith.



Further highlighting a clause in the Waqf amendment bill, Owaisi said, "It is written in it that a practicing Muslim from past five years can perform Waqf. What is the meaning of a practicing Muslim? Will he be someone who reads Namaz five times a day, will have a beard or a skullcap... cap...will his wife be Muslim or non-Muslim? Who are they to decide? No such law is there in the Hindu religion... Any Waqf property that is with the government, its decision will be made by the collector. How can the collector, who is an executive, be a judge here?"





Parliamentary panel to conduct discussions on Waqf (Amendment) Bill from tomorrow

The Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 will conduct informal discussions in five states with various stakeholders from Thursday, September 26, to October 1. The consultations will be held with an aim to refine the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, which governs the management of more than 6 lakh registered Waqf properties across the country.



The Waqf Act, 1995, was created to regulate Waqf properties, but it has been facing allegations of mismanagement, corruption and encroachments for a long time.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.



These consultations will play a vital role in ensuring that the amendments to the Waqf Act are practical, effective and aligned with the needs of the community. The committee has to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next parliament session.

(With ANI inputs)