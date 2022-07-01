Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Had BJP agreed to 2.5 years of Shiv Sena CM, there would never have been an MVA: Uddhav Thackeray
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Amid heavy rains in Mumbai Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair disaster management meeting today

Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair disaster management meeting today

Updated on: 01 July,2022 03:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert as heavy rains lashed Mumbai causing waterlogging in several parts of the city

Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair disaster management meeting today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya. Pic/PTI


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to chair a meeting of the State Disaster Management Department this evening at Mantralaya, Mumbai.

This comes in the wake of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.




Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert as heavy rains lashed Mumbai causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.


Train and bus services were badly hit across the city. Several parts of Mumbai, including Kurla, Chembur, Sion, Dadar and Andheri, witnessed heavy rain.

Also read: Had BJP agreed to 2.5 years of Shiv Sena CM, there would never have been an MVA: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held the first cabinet meeting of the new government in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The Maharashtra Cabinet has also decided to call a special session of the state assembly for two days-- July 2 and July 3.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday.

Thackeray resigned on Wednesday after the Shinde-led group kept adding to its numbers and the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead for a floor test in the assembly.

BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the 2019 assembly polls together but differences cropped up over the post of Chief Minister.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Eknath Shinde maharashtra mumbai news mumbai monsoon

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK